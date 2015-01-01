Why do you think Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif did not work together post their breakup?

Recently, filmmaker Anurag Basu talked about how he has been getting a lot of offers to make 'Jagga Jasoos' into a series. The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, failed at the box-office but enjoys a massive fan following. This was also the last film the ex-couple did together. Right before the film hit the theatre, the two had parted ways.

Their messy breakup was evident during the promotion's where Ranbir and Katrina would start arguing mid-way during an interview. This was unlike his relationship with Deepika Padukone. The two sorted things out around 2015 when their film 'Tamasha' was released. Looking at the history of Ranbir and Katrina, is there any chance the two might reunite for Jagga Jasoos web series?

Why is it that they never worked with each other again? Do you feel the two should resolve their difference and make sure their personal matters don't interfere with their professional lives?