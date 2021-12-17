Why does an actress identity changes to just her husband's wife when she marries a celebrity?

Yesterday, Priyanka Chopra slammed reports where she was called "wife of Nick Jonas" while promoting her upcoming film. Just because she married Nick Jonas who is also a celebrity, her only identity is as his wife? During IIfa awards in 2019, Deepika Padukone was miffed with Vicky Kaushal when he called her "Bhabhi" because she married Ranveer Singh & he befriend with Vicky. DP is not just wife of his colleague/friend but she is also his colleague. Cricketers who are friends of Virat Kohli calls Anushka Sharma "Bhabhi" just because she is wife of his team mate. What about her own identity of being and actress & producer?

And I just saw an article which says, "Vicky Kaushal back to work after marriage with Katrina Kaif, fans ask where is" Bhabhi"?" Katrina is working in film industry since 18 years and her identity is not a Bollywood actress but wife of Vicky Kaushal. Slow claps. I find this sexism disgusting. Just because an actress married an actor/singer cricketer her only identity is his wife and colleague's bhabhi but not as an actress. It's offensive. Yes, Anushka is Virat's wife but that's not her whole & only identity. She is more than that too before being his wife.