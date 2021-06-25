Why does Bollywood Actor Sonu Sood have to justify buying Rs 3 Crore luxury car for 18 Year Old Son?

Recently, Sonu Sood received some backlash after rumours about Bollywood actor turned philanthropist buying a luxury car worth Rs 3 crore for his 18 year old son on Father’s Day went viral. Even though Sood has completely denied the rumours and stated that the car was only for a test run and he has not bought the car but the point is, why does he even have to give an explanation for his actions?





The actor has received a lot of love for his philanthropic and noble work during the global pandemic. He has always helped the needy and has done and is continuing to do more than enough for the betterment of our country. If he is doing so much for us, can’t he just shower a bit of love on his family as well? Why does it matter if the car is 3 Crores, it is his money and he should be able to gift his son whatever he wants without any stranger questioning him? It is just disappointing that actor has to justify every move he makes, every step he takes even after doing so much for the people.





Don’t you agree that the actor turned social activist should have the freedom to enjoy his life as well? He has been working hard over the past two years to help those in need and it is time that he does something for himself and his family as well without anyone else’s negative opinions.