Why does Bollywood uses personal relationships to sell movies?
Relationships in Bollywood change constantly. It's not every day that we see a relationship last forever in Bollywood. But one thing is clear, real or fake relationships do play a major role to sell movies. As an actor when you're captured with someone, It automatically becomes news and at times more than news. Publicists started using this as a means to not only promote the actor but also to promote their films. This keeps both, actors and movies in the limelight. Almost every day, new actors emerge in Bollywood so it's quite self-explanatory for actors to do anything to stay relevant. This is how relationships are used to sell movies. There have been times when this strategy has backfired but in the end when a movie is considered a hit or flop remains a big concern for them.