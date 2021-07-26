Why does it look like only Kartik Aaryan is getting film offers in Bollywood?

It almost seems like Kartik Aaryan has cinched one of the top spots in the industry with his film lineup. The amount of movies he has coming up is nothing short of what A-listers have at the moment. The actor celebrated 10 years in Bollywood earlier this year, and has an impressive upcoming filmography with many well known directors. This includes the likes of Ram Madhvani's Dhamaka, Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Satyanarayan Ki Katha, and Hansal Mehta directed Captain India. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's Hindi remake is also all set to star him.





Along with that, he's been praised as someone with multiple hits and the potential to be commercially bankable. Every other day there's some news about him to the point that it seems like he's become the face of outsiders in the industry. Is he set to take over Ayushmann Khurrana's spot or are we just hearing too much about Kartik compared to others?