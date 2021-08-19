Why does it seem like Suhana Khan starrer Archie will become the next Student of the Year?

While I don't want to pass judgements so early on, Bollywood rarely ever gets the high school setting right. Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra's Student of the Year, followed by its sequel featuring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, and Tara Sutaria prove that. It's usually much older actors playing younger roles onscreen for it too. However, the apparent casting of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Ibrahim Ali Khan is closer to the expected age in Zoya Akhtar's Indian adaptation of the Archie comic universe.





Somehow, the thought of having it adapted into an Indian setting seems far fetched. If one's seen Riverdale, or read the actual comics, they'd know that it was made keeping a certain setting in mind.





The way things are panning out, I keep getting the feeling that this venture of star kids will just end up being like a SOTY with barely any realism. I'm excited for Suhana to debut of course given that she's actually spent time studying the nuances of acting, but let's hope that it's not SOTY 2.0 with Zoya delivering just a bit better than Karan Johar.