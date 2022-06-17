Why does Karan Johar cast only star kids in his movies?

Karan Johar is not only known for his fashionable statements or his movies but is also known for mostly launching only star-kids. Seeing this as a cycle, there was a point where people couldn't handle it. The director used to get trolled brutally and I think it's not fair. because it's his job to launch new actors and if he chooses to launch his friend's children then that's completely okay. Many other directors are far more talented than Karan who can launch actors from a non-filmy background.

At times Karan chooses to not speak on the topic but you can't blame him when things get a bit out of your control. A few years ago during one, of his interviews, Karan spoke about how it's not fair that he has the pressure on him to not choose star kids. End of the day people love working with someone whom they're comfortable with and when he and his team are comfortable with a certain actor then they would work with them but that does not mean they will not go out of the horizon. He also went on to explain how when there is a certain actor from a non-filmy background and if he likes their work he will sign a film with him.

Do you think it's fair to always bash Karan for casting star kids when there are so many other directors who can also launch actors from a non-filmy background?