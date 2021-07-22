Why does Kareena Kapoor Khan hide son Jeh's face with emojis instead of what Virat and Anushka do for Vamika?

Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to upload a picture of her with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and father Saif Ali Khan celebrating Eid-al-Adha. In the photo were Kareena Kapoor Khan's sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan as well. So far, Saif and Kareena seem to have taken the conscious decision to hold off Jeh from public light. This can mostly be to the excessive media obsession with their son Taimur. The child's name had been subject to unnecessary controversy and hate so it makes sense for the parents to protect their younger kid from it.

Jeh's name had also been trolled a bit but not as much. The other thing is that all the pictures of Jeh have his face being covered by an emoji. Previously, first-time parents Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have also requested the paparazzi to not showcase pictures of their child Vamika. Even the photos put up by the two on social media feature Vamika looking away or in another direction.

I was just wondering why Saif and Kareena didn't opt for a similar way? Outside of Bollywood, even Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have done the same. Saif and Kareena adding an emoji over Jeh's face throws photos off balance a bit, but well, it boils down to their choice too.