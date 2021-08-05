Why does Media diss the accomplishments of Actors and praise Olympic medalists when it's convenient?
India is playing Tokyo Olympics and has been securing medals for the last few days, and I am sure you have been seeing memes or posts dissing Bollywood actors and actresses. In the pictures, they mention that the real empowerment is done by the athletes for getting medals for India, backlashing the actors who also work hard to provide entertainment in our lives. Why do you think this is happening? Why this patriarchal mentality dominates our thinking?