Why does Mira Rajput Kapoor promote anti-aging and skin brightening creams at her age?

Mira Rajput has gotten her share of criticism over the years. From being questioned about marrying Shahid Kapoor just when she was fresh out of college to her remarks on working women rubbing off the wrong way, she has experienced trolling. While hating isn't the sign of a progressive society at all, her endorsements have been a mixed bag.





At this point, she's pretty much a social media influencer. She has promoted brands and even featured in advertisements now. Recently, she had posted a picture of her parents pointing at an ad of hers in a mall. It was met with flak (some of it very uncalled for).





But it'll probably remind you of endorsements she's done like the one for an anti-aging cream when she was just 23. Even this ad was about "skin brightening." While lightening and brightening are different concept, they're used very interchangeably in India and South Asia. Some of these products even hide under the brightening garb.





Do you think Mira's going the influencer way soon or has she been crticised too much, and unfairly so?