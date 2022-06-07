Why does Priyanka Chopra wear plunging neck dresses at global events?

Priyanka Chopra attended Bulgari's star-studded event in Paris alongside BLACKPINK's Lisa and actor Anne Hathaway. The actress was photographed at the event wearing an orange plunging neck gown worth one lakh rupees. The photos from the Bulgari event show the Desi Girl wearing an orange sequined plunging neckline dress and serving head-turning looks. Luxury Law, the celebrity stylist behind Priyanka's latest glamorous looks, dressed the actor in the jaw-dropping ensemble. But every time she wears this plunging dress it feels like a deja vu because we have seen PC very these plunging outfits manier times. Do you think plunge dresses are PC's vibe?