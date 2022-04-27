Why does Salman Khan release most of his movies around Eid?

Many stars have superstitions about their releases. Salman prefers Eid releases as he feels that the holiday guarantees good footfalls after which word of mouth takes movies to become a blockbuster. Ultimately, it's just a heuristic and not a guarantee for success. He does target Eid many times but It's also true that His movies Don't release every Eid nor does Every movie of his released on Eid.





Aamir likes Christmas while SRK Diwali. Akshay likes Independence or Republic Day. However, at end of the day, the audience must like the movie for it to be a hit. It need not release on a holiday for that to happen. In the case of Rajinikanth Saar, the release date becomes a holiday