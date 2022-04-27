Why does Salman Khan release most of his movies around Eid?

Radhe's reputation precedes Salman's arrival. He is credited with 97 encounters and has been transferred 23 times. No task is challenging for him and he throws away the redundant punch line 'Ek baar commitment kar diya toh apni bhi nahin sunta'. And here comes the entry of Dia(Disha Patani) believes that Radhe is an aspiring model and gives him suggestions for modelling and body language. Ghajini anyone? Disha is saddled with a 'cute but sidelined character;' (again Bollywood is showing girl as a prop.) The good thing about the movie is Randeep Hooda and his acting.





Salman still won the battle like in every other movie of him.

What do you think about the movie?