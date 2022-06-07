Why does Sara Ali Khan recall Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh were unhappy together?

Sara Ali Khan, speaking about her parents Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan's divorce, said that it wasn't difficult to see both of them separate. The actor, who is the couple's oldest daughter, recalled both of them being unhappy together.





Speaking with Harper's Bazaar India, Sara said, "I've always had the tendency to mature a bit faster than others my age. And even at the age of 9, I think I had the maturity to see that these two people living together in our home were not happy. And suddenly, they were much happier living in two new homes. For instance, my mom, who I don't think had laughed in 10 years, was suddenly happy, beautiful, and excited, as she deserves to be. Why would I be unhappy if I have two happy parents in two happy homes? So no, I don't think that was difficult at all." "They're both infinitely happier and in a much more positive space today. I see my mom laughing and joking and being silly, which is something I have missed for so many years. It's a joyful relief to see her like this again," she said.



