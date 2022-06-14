Why does SRK drink 30 cups of coffee in a day?

Shahrukh Khan is a legend of Hindi film industry who is know everywhere not only in our country but across the world. He has one of the fittest bodies even for a guy of age 50+ and the way he has achieved that is beyond imagination because he is a smoker who himself accepted and said that he has approximately 100 cigarettes a day which is a very big health concern but he does that and so much so he is not a water drinker either, he prefers black coffee and has almost around 30 cups of it in one day. Despite him being addicted to cigarettes and coffee, he is still one of the fittest actors we have.

What are your thoughts on this?