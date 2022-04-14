Why doesn't HYBE showcase the talents of LE SSERAFIM?

HYBE has been doing a lot of expenses on introducing each member of their upcoming girl group LE SSERAFIM. The company has released around 10 videos till now. And the latest video is about members sharing their likes and dislikes. However, the rest of the videos only show the girls doing ramp walks and poses. They could've shown more than that.





Meanwhile, JYP Entertainment introduced each member of NMIXX by showcasing their talents. For example, Jinni, Jiwoo and Kyujin did hard dance choreos. And Haewon, Sullyoon, Lily, and Bae did song covers. Although JYP went for the cheaper side, these covers proved that NMIXX is extremely talented.





Do you also think they should have shown the girls' potential? Is HYBE worried about showing it or are they just keeping it a surprise?