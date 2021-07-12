Why don't cousins Ranveer Singh and Sonam Kapoor talk about each other?

If you don't know already, Ranveer Singh isn't actually an "outsider" in Bollywood even though that's more or less the image that was attached to him for long. He's related to actress Sonam Kapoor through his paternal side. His paternal grandfather and Sonam's maternal grandmother are siblings. So, Ranveer and Sonam are technically second cousins.





It's surprising how the relation wasn't very well known especially since both the celebrities are popular. The only reason I can think of is that they were probably not very close. But the distancing is still very odd. They rarely ever speak about it in interviews, and there was only one I could find with Sonam saying that they're cousins but she seemed a bit confused herself. On top of that Kangana Ranaut's sister, Rangoli Chandel, somehow dug up an old childhood photo in which Sonam Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Ranbir Kapoor were together.





Do you think Sonam and Ranveer's relation was purposely kept quiet about or it's just that the families aren't very close? Because they still don't seem to talk or be around each other much.