Why don't star kids participate in Pageants? Are they too scared of not winning?

Pageants are not only for outsiders trying to crawl their way in but also can be participated by star kids. But they are too scared of not winning. Now one can not say that Sara, Janhvi, Shanaya, and Suhana want to make a debut in La Ball and get into the glamour industry but are not interested in equally glamourized Pageants. So many girls participate, one of them wins, rest go home. No big deal. I think the star kids are very privileged and could use the best of their resources to bring a crown to their country. I would love to see a smart mouth like Sara’s in Miss Universe but they are more interested to choose an easy way down the road.