Why Don't We See Suhana Khan Doing Cameo Roles in Shah Rukh Khan's Movies Like Aryan and AbRam Did?

Shah Rukh Khan has always been a proud father and has supported his children in their choices. He is often seen talking about them in interviews and taking them on a ride. He surely is a dotting father. He understands their interests in films but has always emphasised about the importance of education. His elder son, Aryan Khan recently graduated from University of Southern California's School of Cinematic Arts. Yes, as SRK had once revealed, Aryan is more interested in filmmaking than acting. We all have seen him in a cameo role before. He played SRK aka Rahul's childhood version in Karan Johar's family drama, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. King Khan's youngest son, AbRam also got his cameo appearance in Farah Khan's heist comedy, Happy New Year. While he wasn't actually present in the film, we can see him dancing to fun beats in the end credit song sequence. While the two brothers, charmed us with their cameos, SRK's daughter, Suhana can't be seen in any of his previous movies. It's not that she didn't get a chance, but let's say luck didn’t favour her and her best friend, Ananya Pandey. Yes, the two were supposed to be seen in Johar's My Name Is Khan. As revealed by Ananya, they were told to walk around in the background and they were too excited for this. They did their job with utmost enthusiasm but unfortunately the scene didn't make it to the final cut of the movie. Ananya and Suhana were definitely disappointed. Now that Ananya has already entered films, let's see with Suhana's debut if she turns out to be a better actor than Pandey.