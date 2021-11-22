Why is every other Bollywood actor getting UAE golden visa?

Many film personalities, including Shah Rukh Khan and his family, Dulquer Salmaan, Boney Kapoor and his children Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Janhvi Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Farah Khan, Urvashi Rautela, Sanjay Kapoor and family, South superstars Mohanlal and Mammootty, and now Varun Dhawan, have received the Golden Visa from UAE.





I'm puzzled as to why and how every other Bollywood actor is granted a golden visa in the UAE.