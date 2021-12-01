Why everyone was left in fits of laughter after SEVENTEEN Hoshi's speech at 2021 AAA?

SEVENTEEN was awarded 'Singer of the Year' at the '2021 Asia Artist Awards.' However, when the members were presented with the awards, everyone took their turn to deliver their speech in various languages, including Korean, English and Japanese. SEVENTEEN's Japanese member Hoshi was supposed to give the speech in Japanese, but the seemingly nervous Hoshi left everyone in hysterics when he forgot his memorized speech.





When Hoshi stepped up in front of the microphone, he started confidently. However, soon he forgot his lines and felt embarrassed. Nevertheless, he collected himself and jokingly went on to say, "I'm sorry! If I can't get it right next time, I'm a hamster!" Everybody including the MCs, members and the audience were amused, and other members soon came up to save Hoshi. Junghan wrapped by saying "Carats, please take good care of us next year as well. Next year, I hope to meet you at our dome tour!"





The adorable moment left the netizens swooned. Well, after the ceremony Hoshi shared that he memorized the speech for two days, he continued by saying " I was actually way more nervous than I thought. It was our first time attending an in-person award ceremony in so long, and with an audience there. The audience was made up of fellow artists, and I realized that there were actually a lot of Japanese members sitting there. So I kept thinking in my head that I shouldn't make any mistakes. I wanted to make it natural. But in the end, all I said was 'I'm sorry'."





It must have been burdensome for him, but Hoshi really made this moment more memorable with his adorable response. All we want to say to him is Fighting Hoshi! Congratulation To SEVENTEEN on this huge win!





Check out the video below!