Why Govinda's daughter, Tina Ahuja, has never had a fantasy debut?

I was well-acquainted with Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Alaya F much before their debut, thanks to pictures of them becoming viral on social media. Surprisingly, none of their filmy parents were anywhere close to becoming successful in their heyday, but their younger gen has been granted a silver platter of fame.

Then there's Govinda, a one-time superstar who had back-to-back successes during the 1980s and 1990s but has struggled to give his daughter a proper launch. We never hear about Narrmadaa Ahuja, also called Tina, and the paparazzi give her the cold shoulder, despite the fact that Shweta Bachchan's daughter gets her fair share of attention. Should I think that Tina never wears a picture-worthy ‘look' to the gym or the airport?

When she made her debut and discovered the ideal script in Second Hand Husband, It was released in 2015, however, it didn't fare well at the box office. Tina's debut happened in a somewhat unassuming way, in a low-budget movie, amongst the audience's complete obliviousness, in an era where star kids are released with an incredible drum-roll, promotions, pomp, and show.

It’s been six years, but Tina didn’t get another release.

Despite a string of flops in their early years, Bollywood has given star kids multiple chances. Do you guys want to see her come back with a better release?

The thing is, In Bollywood, groupism and club culture override nepotism, as evidenced by Govinda and his daughter's debut. Your father could be a flop, but as long as he has the appropriate connections and knows how to press the correct buttons, your Bollywood career and first few releases are guaranteed.