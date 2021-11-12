Why Hardik Pandya clarified rumours about his expensive watch getting seized at the airport?

I have heard many celebrities' go through customs and the rumours and news that their expensive items get seized at the Airport. But have you ever seen them giving a clarification on the same? recently Hardik Pandya came forward to shut rumours on how a watch worth Rs 5 Crore got seized at the Airport. He wrote a note clarifying that the watch wasn't worth that much and he himself went to the officials at the airport to pay customs. Do you like that he came forward and clarified this?