Why has Bollywood suddenly shifted to making more films on patriotism?

As we all know that very soon Sidharth Malhotra starrer 'Shershaah' is to be released and even before this we have seen a lot of patriotic movies like 'Uri', 'Raazi' etc.

With this sudden rise in the number of patriotic movies made in Bollywood. I honestly think, these movies are made because of three reasons-

Firstly the whole family can watch these films together as they don't have any cheap content and they do good business.

Secondly real life stories always have a certain kind of charm to it, people get attached with stories and they begin to feel it.

Thirdly if an actor gets to play the role of a real life hero and why would he not.

Do you agree?