Why has Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal hasn't invited Salman Khan's family for their wedding?

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are set to tie the knot around 9 December in Rajasthan. Every other day, some new details emerge in the news regarding the guidelines for the attendees. Another part of the news is the guest list. Apparently, Salman Khan's family including his sister Arpita have not been invited. Knowing the number of times Salman has helped Katrina in her career, this move feels kind of rude. What do you think?