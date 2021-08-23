Why has Urvashi Rautela never been cast in a big-budget Bollywood film?

Urvashi Rautela's absence from big-budget Bollywood films could be due to two factors. The first is that she lacks prominent mentors - there is no Aditya Chopra, Karan Johar, or even a Ram Gopal Verma watching out for her and guiding her career.





Second, she has one of Bollywood's worst public relations teams. In her Instagram bio, she describes herself as a Whiz Kid and an IITian. There's nothing wrong with that, but she isn't an IITian, and calling herself a Whiz Kid doesn't exactly scream professionalism. In fact, it's a little off-putting.





Furthermore, while she has a good screen presence, I wouldn't call her a great actress. She was fine in the few films I've watched her in, but nothing spectacular. To be honest, I believe her career stagnation is due to her inept public relations team. They're also probably the ones who got her to gatecrash those celebrity events in the past; doing all of that doesn't help one's career advancement





Instead, it gives you a shady reputation, which slows you down and could cost you your career. Urvashi's career may or may not be over, but her chances of landing a big-budget Bollywood film are currently limited to none. What do you think?.







