Why hasn't Aditya Roy Kapur's romance with Diva Dhawan gotten the same amount of publicity as other celebrities'?

Aditya Roy Kapur's relationship status hasn't been a huge topic of debate like that of others in Bollywood. There have been rumours that he is set to marry supermodel Diva Dhawan shortly, but it has gotten very little notice.





I believe Sara and Kartik's relationship drew some unwarranted attention, as did Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar's.





Nobody, on the other hand, enjoyed talking about Aditya and Diva. Even though Karan Johar mentioned it on his show Koffee with Karan, it failed to garner any attention or make headlines.





And lately, I've observed a difference: if an actor's relationship is very much in the press and everywhere in the early stages, it's just PR because these celebrities know it's not going to last much longer, so why not capture some footage?







