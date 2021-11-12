Why hasn't Kriti Kharbanda achieved stardom? Does she have the potential to still do so?

Kriti Kharbanda, you know, I've always believed she has a lot of potentials. I'd seen her in films like Chiru, Googly, Teen Maar, Bruce Lee, and Super Ranga in Kannada and Telugu. I felt she did a fantastic job in them, particularly in Googly.





I believed she could have a successful career in Bollywood. But, unfortunately, it appears that, while she can still have a successful career in Bollywood, she is unlikely to reach the top tier.





Why though?





To begin with, the main issue is that she does not appear to have any Bollywood mentors. There is no active mentoring from KJo, Aditya Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, or any other director/producer. She is also not from a Bollywood family, hence she is seen as an outsider despite her work in Kannada/Telugu films.





Then there's the fact that the few Hindi films in which she's appeared so far haven't exactly done well at the box office (Raaz: Reboot, Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, and Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana). Unfortunately, this has a negative impact on her future chances, which is exacerbated by her lack of Bollywood mentors.





She's really attractive and a competent performer, so I believe she still has promise in Bollywood. Check her out in movies like Googly and Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana.





But, unless she gets a major hit soon, I don't think she has a good chance of making it to the top tier (something like a Kabir Singh level of success). She'll be seen in a couple more future films, like Chehre and Pagalpanti, and if they do well, she'll have a promising career ahead of her. But if they don't do well at the box office, I'm worried she'll have to return to Sandalwood or Tollywood.