Why have Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh stopped making cute PDA videos?

There was a time when we couldn't bear seeing Deepika and Ranveer's PDA but now Deepika nor Ranveer hardly post anything about each other on their social media handles. There were times when Ranveer was trolled brutally by the netizens for PDA. But why do you think the couple has suddenly stopped with PDA on social media? Is it because they're too busy in their career that they don't have time for each other or have they stopped posting PDA videos because of trolls?