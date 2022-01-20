Why have Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal stopped posting marriage pictures?

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have stopped posting new wedding pictures of themselves now, instead they are posting single random pictures of each other. The last picture they had put up with each other was when they celebrated Lohri together and since then we don't see these couples posting pictures together! Have they decided to put pictures of themselves as they have gotten bored of faking it in front of their fans or did they decide on posting pictures with each other only when there is a festival? We have seen Katrina posting picture of her in her new house with Mangalsutra which was an eye catcher for all her fans!

Well I being a fan of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal I really want some more inside pictures from their wedding because I know you guys feel the same and both of them shared really few pictures of the wedding! We get to see other actors like Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi posting pictures of themselves in the wedding but even those were less!

Look how gorgeous these pictures are!!