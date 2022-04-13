Why haven't we seen any big star or Alia's closest friends from Bollywood attend any functions at their place?

Apart from Karan Johar, Ayan Mukherji, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, the famous Kapoor sisters: Kareena and Karishma and Swetha and Navya Nanda, we couldn't spot any other big celebrity who is close to the family. Have the Bhatts and Kapoors not invited the Dhawan's, Khans and Bachchan's for the wedding?

It's said that the Kapoors and Bachchan's are very close to each other but we haven't spotted anyone from their family. The reports suggest that the wedding is going to take place between only close family and friends. Alia is very close to Varun Dhawan and it's quite surprising for Varun to not be present for her wedding today.

Do you think we can only spot them at the reception?

What are your thoughts?