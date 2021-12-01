Why 'Hospital Playlist' is the best medical series ever made?

tvN 'Hospital Playlist' helmed by 'Reply' series director Shin Won-ho is a heartwarming, realistic depiction of the life of the doctors dealing with various cases of life and death on regular basis. The medical drama stars a talented line-up of actors, Yoo Yeon-seok, Jeon Mi-do, Jung Kyung-ho, Jo Jung-suk and Kim Dae-myung. The drama was well-received domestically as well as internationally and was praised for various reasons from characters' development to medical accuracy. However, it intrigued me for many other reasons that make it stand out among other medical dramas.

To begin with, the non-problematic nature of the plot. Unlike other medical dramas like 'The Doctors' or 'Dr. Romantic,' it doesn't thrive on a dramatic plot featuring a villain or a chaebol, rather it portrays the real-life crisis that doctors face, the dreadful decisions they make on daily basis, the events they miss out on because of their duties and the bond they make with their patients. It simply showcases the everyday life of a doctor in a private hospital.

Another reason is relationship development, the director didn't let the drama be driven by romantic relationships, there are various bonds that were handled sensitively which shines throughout the run. The brother-sister bond, the friendships, the doctor-nurse bond, the romantic relationships and the doctor-patient bond. It provides an insight into all these relationships without diverting from the main theme. And, this cathartic development is why we end up rooting for each one of them.

Lastly but not least, the musical way to convey the message at the end of each episode. How can we forget that this drama has given us many beautifully sung OSTs, the voices were also given by the main cast. But, it's not about the OSTs, it's about what value these songs hold. They recreated many legendary songs which creates a nostalgic feeling inside the viewer and works as a narrative for the drama.

There are infinite reasons why I believe this is the best medical drama I have seen, season 1 and season 2 are handled in such a genius manner that I can not help but crave for many more seasons. Nothing has been confirmed yet, but we hope that we get to see Mido falasol again.

What are your thoughts on this drama?