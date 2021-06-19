Why is Hyaluronic acid not working for you?

As discussed in previous post, HA is a magical ingredient known for intense hydration without any sticky or heavy feel. But there are certain things to be mind of while using it.

HA nend water in atmosphere for it to work as it holds the water molecules on your skin. It's best to use in humid climate.

If you aren't from humid climate then for hyaluronic acid to work properly and effectively, first spray water/toner on your face and use hyaluronic acid in damp skin later complete it off with a good moisturiser. This is because HA is a humectant so I attracts water from the environment. Suppose you are under AC or dry climate there won't be sufficient moisture in atmosphere so HA pulls water from deeper layers of skin making skin dull, dehydrated and dry.

Also be mindful to not cross the maximum percentage of 2%, that's highly enough.

If you have extremely dry skin then you must extra mindful while using this or better skip it. As if proper moisturise isn't available then it's gonna pull water from inside your already dry skin

Hyaluronic acid is a wonderful ingredient, by using it correctly you will find amazing results.