Why I Believe Aparshakti and Abhishek Banerjee's Film Helmet Will Be A Masterpiece

I believe the film has the ability to give many other films produced this year a run for their money. Here are some reasons why I believe the film will be a success because it's Something different and not a cliched concept.





Buying protection for men can be difficult, and many guys have struggled with this in the past. It's no secret that it's a taboo subject, and Helmet's creators have undoubtedly struck the proper note.





Another interesting aspect of this picture is that the real stars are super talented actors. The presence of Aparshakti Khurana, Pranutan Bahl, Abhishek Banerjee, Ashish Verma, and Sharib Hashmi adds to the film's appeal. Aparshakti has certainly stepped up his game by focusing on films with a message, much like his brother Ayushmann Khurrana.





Then it's the ideal comedy with a hint of drama. If you've seen the trailer, you'll agree that the film has the ideal balance of comedy and drama. All of the scenes featured in the teaser are hilarious, and we can't wait to see how the film unfolds.