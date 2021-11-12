why I believe Ekta Kapoor is deserving of the Padma Shri

Whether you like her series or not, Ekta Kapoor has made a significant contribution to the television business. If we had to rank the persons who have contributed to the television industry, she would be at the top of the list for introducing a certain level of glamour to television. She has practically paralleled Bollywood in terms of generating a large revenue base and employment. She has constructed an expansion to the idiot box. Which has its drawbacks as well. But we can't dismiss her contribution. From that perspective, I believe she is deserving of the Padma Shri.





She entered the film industry at the age of 17 with the help of her father. She chose to launch her own production company, Balaji Telefilms. She originated and produced over 130 popular Indian soap operas, including Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kahiin To Hoga, Pavitra Rishta, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Jodha Akbar, Naagin, Kumkum Bhagya, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, Kundali Bhagya, and many more. She elevated the Indian television business to new heights, earning the title of "Queen of Indian Television." She is not only well-known for delivering TV saas-bahu serials, but she also produces Bollywood films. She has also made a lot of TV shows/web series available online via her digital app ALTBalaji. Some people mocked her by calling her a product of neptoism, but she never denied that her success in the industry was made possible by her father. She always attributes her accomplishment to her father.





People now mock her for making soft-porn content, but in the year 2000, she produced so many gems and offered their first break to so many passionate-bright-talented performers in the profession, like Sushant Singh Rajput, Prachi Desai, Rajeev Khandelwal, and others. Her impact on the Indian television industry is unparalleled, believe it or not. As a result, it's preferable. If we stop questioning her accomplishments and start seeking and establishing our own, we will achieve more.