This Is Why I Look Forward To An Aamir Khan Film With Bated Breath:

I feel Aamir Khan is to Indian cinema what Sachin Tendulkar is to Indian cricket. The entire nation looks forward to that moment when Sachin would grace the pitch and win us over with his batting. It's the same longing for an Aamir Khan film. The wait is always longer but worth it. So what is it that makes an entire nation to wait in anticipation for an Aamir Khan film and an Aamir Khan Productions' film, when there are so many films in the offering throughout the year, especially in a cinema crazy nation like ours.

Unique Stories:

The industry insiders, especially the directors and scriptwriters will tell you how difficult it is to get Aamir Khan to say yes to their scripts. It's rare that Aamir will say yes to any project instantly. Only after weighing the story deeply for its merit will Aamir Khan choose to be a part of it. If you go with the run of the mill story, be prepared to hear a 'No' straight away, no matter who you are or what accolades you possess. But if you've got a great story to tell, then it doesn't matter if you're a debutant, Aamir will agree to come onboard and turn your story into a record film film. Case in point, when Nitesh Tiwari, an ad filmmaker with little film background, approached Aamir with his script for Dangal, Aamir said yes to the film instantly. Lagaan was a story Aamir truly liked and believed in. So when no producer agreed to produce such a mammoth of a film, Aamir decided to produce it himself. Thats how Aamir Khan Productions came into being. He has dwelled with a plethora of subjects in films like Peepli Live, Dhobi Ghat, Delhi Belly among others.

Breathtaking Performances:

Be rest assured that the performances in an Aamir Khan film will be top notch. Going by the experiences of watching an Aamir film, I can say that with complete faith. Aamir goes way out of his way to do complete justise to the character he plays onscreen. Body transformation has become synonymous with Aamir. Beefing up the way he did to play his role in Ghajini, looking like a college boy so convincingly in 3 Idiots, and then in Dangal, he we saw what he's capable of doing with body transformation as he played Mahavir Singh Phogat. And now, for Laal Singh Chaddha, we've seen Aamir transform into a sardarji look, as if he was born as one. It's difficult to tell that it's Aamir Khan under that turban and behind the beard. He's truly a genius, yes I say that again and again. The characters Aamir has brought to life on screen is not everyone's cup of tea. When it's Aamir Khan Productions, even a child actor like Darsheel Safary in Taare Zameen Par shines bright in his performance and suits his part perfectly.

Quality & Attention To Detail:

All of Aamir Khan's film are executed only after a proper research on the given subject. There are no half-baked stories. , Barring Laal Singh Chaddha, which is the remake of a Hollywood film - Forrest Gump, their stories are original complimented by great music to take the experience notches higher. Also, the actor is famous for taking up only one project at a time, from its inception stage to its marketing and release stage. There's never a compromise on that front as it allows Aamir to put in his 100 per cent in that one film or project. A lot of thought goes into the planning, recce, production, execution and most importantly, marketing of his films. He's a true genius!

Great Production Values:

Aamir leaves no stone unturned to achieve the best for his character and his films as a producer. He's a pioneer. He's the first one to use new technologies like the sync sound and the first one to put many systems in place like Call Times etc, concepts that were non-existent earlier. He prefers shooting at real locations in order to look as authentic as possible. Like for Laal Singh Chaddha, instead of shooting in a studio, Aamir chose to go on a recce to Ladakh himself with a small team from the production. For Dangal, he shot mostly at real locations and what all he did for Lagaan, well that's known to all and is difficult be matched. For Dhobi Ghat, he lived and shot in the busy bylanes of Mohammed Ali Road, just to make everything look as close to reality as possible! Who does that?

Fresh Talent:

You don't have to be a superstar to be cast in an Aamir Khan Productions' film. You have to be talented and fit to the tee for the charcater you're playing. And so, we get to see, newer and incredible talent in all Aamir Khan films. The characters from his films are etched in our memories as they've made a deep impact on us when we watch them. Be it Natha (Omkar Das Manikpuri) from Peepli Live or Insiya Malik (Zaira Wasim) from Secret Superstars, Ishan (Darsheel Safary) from Taare Zameen Par or even Munna (Prateik Babbar) from Dhobi Ghat.

Watching Aamir on the big screen has always been a pleasure, right from my childhood days. And the most amazing thing is each nad every member of the family, old and young, is equally excited to watch his films. There's never a debate on that front.His appeal lies in his sincerity to his craft and the film on hand. And he's strived to give us the best possible experience, always.

The reasons for looking forward to an Aamir Khan film are infinite, I've jotted down just a few. Aamir Khan is simply magical on the screen and what he does, no one else can! I'm always waiting to watch his next, and that won't change for anything.