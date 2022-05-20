Why I love Kartik Aaryan?

Kartik is a real life Kumbh ke Mele fame Lost and Found kid. He was lost in Delhi's Karol Bagh market at the age of four and was found after a meticulous search ride of four hours!





Kartik Aaryan is quite the proverbial 'sanksaari ladka' of Bollywood. The actor does not drink or smoke and is a pure vegetarian. Vegan crushing goals, anyone? Kartik once used to cook for his 12 flatmates in order to earn money.

Now here's a guy who is dashing and who can cook. Legit that Sara Ali Khan declared him openly as her crush. We all do!