Why I love my favourite Bollywood star: Hrithik Roshan

One of the most committed actors in our nation is Hrithik Roshan. His level of dedication to his profession is beyond question. Every every one of his movements is flawless! Where and when can you find someone with such good looks, acting talent, dance prowess, and the courage to perform jaw-dropping stunts? He has raised the bar for Bollywood. He is absolutely not less than a Hollywood actor!





Yes, his flaw is that he rarely engages with his fans or is unable to captivate the audience with his remarks (which people like SRK,Salman do on a regular basis ,thereby creating such a large fanbase). His impressive dancing and action scenes frequently eclipse his acting abilities. Therefore, despite showcasing their incredible acting talent in movies like Koi Mil Gya, Lakshya, Jodha Akbar, Guzaarish, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and Agneepath, people continue to claim, "To sirf style se hi cinema karta hain, arre Hrithik. Thoda nach leta achha dikhta bas! movie hit "...





Because of this, I find myself wondering all the time why, despite possessing such a wide range of talents, he is not regarded as one of Bollywood's top actors, unlike the three Khans.





but for me he is the best and that's why I love my favourite Bollywood star i.e Hrithik Roshan