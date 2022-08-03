Why I love my favourite Bollywood star: Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is still one of the most in-demand actresses in Bollywood even after 18 years or more of being a vital part of the film business. There are so many reasons to adore our Begum, including her amazing acting skills, stunning features, confidence, and sense of style, that it's hard to ignore her. Bebo, which has been around for about 20 years, has everyone completely enthralled. If you believed that Kareena Kapoor Khan's middle name was glamour, you must be mistaken.





The ideal masala siren and exceptional actress, Kareena is. She has repeatedly delivered us unforgettable performances. We simply cannot envision a different Chameli or Geet. Try it, I dare you.





Kareena Kapoor Khan doesn't mince words, whether she's calling her movies "failures" or telling the world that she has a thing for beautiful people.





Kareena exudes confidence whether she is wearing sparkling couture or ratty denim. Kareena Kapoor Khan is the superstar she is because of this. She was a monarch before she was the Begum, only because she thought she was. In all honesty, she is aware that she deserves the best.





And this is why I love Kareena Kapoor Khan







