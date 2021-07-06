Why I stopped being a fan of Ranveer Singh in the lockdown

It is God's honest truth that I had been an admirer of Ranveer Singh in the past. I liked his work especially in movies like Band Baaja Baaraat and Dil Dhadakne Do, not so much his media interactions but still I liked to see him on screen atleast.

But the thing is when you start admiring a celebrity you in way start expecting things from them. Like for example, maybe a little help financially or just words of assurance in a time like Covid-19. Especially when he is so active on Social Media and he loves to talk and be in the public eye and enjoy all the love and appreciation he gets, when it came to giving it back to that very public he just disappeared like thin air! And now when he's doing a movie again, he has started to make public appearances.

And that feels like betrayal to be honest. I might be wrong in saying so but this is what I feel and I just can't get back to loving Ranveer Singh the way I did earlier.

I would love to hear your thoughts on this.