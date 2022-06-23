Why Ishaqzaade still remains the most loved Arjun Kapoor movie?
Ten years ago, the amazing Arjun Kapoor made his acting debut in the gripping romantic thriller Ishaqzaade. Since then, he has succeeded in establishing his position in the field and collecting a big fan base.
With the release of Yash Raj Films' Ishaqzaade on May 11, 2012, actors Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra made their Bollywood debuts.
Both actors received praise for their work in the popular movie Ishaqzaade. It was a love story that focused on religious harmony. The crowd enjoyed the chemistry between Zoya and Parma as well as the underlying narrative, which featured villains chasing the duo as guns were blazing. The actor Gauahar Khan also had a significant part to perform in the movie. She even featured in two dance numbers that quickly gained popularity: Jhalla and Chokhra Jawaan Re.