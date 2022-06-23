Why Ishaqzaade still remains the most loved Arjun Kapoor movie?

A hidden Ranbir video has been going viral online amid all the pregnancy excitement. Ranbir is seen charmingly posing with a content baby in a video. The actor gives the infant a peck on the cheek while they both turn to face the camera.

Fans appear to be enjoying the video as well, and although some were curious about the identity of the adorable baby boy, others were certain that Ranbir will make a wonderful father in the future. He would surely be a "sooo cute" father, according to one person, who also added, "He is the best in any character reel and real #ranbirkapoormagic," to their comments. another, please.

Ranbir has also acknowledged having a formal relationship with his father and that he would change that relationship if he had children of his own. "I wish I could call him and simply say, "Dad, how are you doing?" However, we lack that. We do not speak on the phone. I would like to alter that dynamic with my children whenever I get married and have them. My relationship with my kids won't be as formal as it is with my dad, for example. I want to be more approachable, closer to them, and willing to invest more time in them than he did in me."





Do you agree that Ranbir can be the coolest dad ever?