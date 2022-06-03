Why isn't Aishwarya Rai doing films?

She spoke about her much awaited acting comeback–the latest of many–and why she has never agreed to the industry's concept of a thriving career in an interview on the sidelines of an event.





From the beginning of her career, Aishwarya described herself as "the proverbial turtle," "someone who will focus on her work and grind along at a speed that is right, that is true, that is committed."





"What happened over the last two years was a natural pause that we all took," she explained. I've always been someone who keeps things real; it's who I am, and it's how I prioritise. It's been a difficult two years, and my natural instinct is to concentrate on the facts. 'Oh my God, is time rushing by, why is there no release this year, how many releases do you want to put out, what kind of reaction it might draw, what kind of perception it might attract,' I've never been one to play into perception."





Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's most recent film, Fanney Khan, was a critical and commercial disappointment. She had previously appeared in the films Sarbjit and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016. She too took a five-year break following Guzaarish in 2010.



