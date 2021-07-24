Why isn't Katrina Kaif getting any offers from Hollywood?

Katrina Kaif may have received offers from Hollywood, but either the offers were inadequate or the negotiations broke through. I recall reading an article a few years back speculating that she was in talks to star alongside Jeremy Renner in a film. Obviously, this hasn't happened yet, but it could in the future.

So, we have no idea if she's had any significant proposals from Hollywood. She apparently hasn't received any offers that are too good to pass up. She has had and continues to have a successful career in Bollywood; there is no reason for her to throw it away for an unhappy spell in Hollywood, especially because she is unlikely to land top-tier film parts there.