Why isn't Radhika Apte considered a successful Bollywood actress even after a decade of her debut? #HBDRADHIKA

Unlike Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Pandey or Janhvi Kapoor, actress Radhika Apte has proven her talent time and time again ever since she entered the entertainment industry. She became well known among the masses with her OTT projects like Sacred Games, Lust Stories, Raat Akeli Hai, Parched and Stories by Rabindranath Tagore. However, she has only done minor roles in the big-banner Bollywood movies like Padman, Badlapur, Andhadhun, Manjhi:The Mountain Man, etc. Radhika is the kind of actress who can carry a film on her shoulders with just her exceptional acting skills but she’s been in the industry for more than a decade and Bollywood has still not given her the chance to truly shine.

Even though the actress has the capability to play a lead role in a female centric Bollywood movie, why hasn't she gotten the opportunity to do so yet? Don't you think actresses like Radhika Apte is what Bollywood needs right now? Would you like to see Radhika Apte as the lead in a big-banner Bollywood movie soon? It is just extremely disappointing when Janhvi Kapoor gets to do a movie like Gunjan Saxena when there are much-more deserving actresses like Radhika Apte for the role.