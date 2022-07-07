Why isn't the upcoming Taapsee Pannu and Mithali Raj movie getting enough buzz?

The highly anticipated movie Shabaash Mithu, which is based on the life of legendary cricketer Mithali Raj, will debut on July 15. The Shabaash Mithu team is working tirelessly to promote the movie as its release date draws near.

But I'm not sure if it's due to poor PR or insufficient marketing, but this movie isn't gaining enough buzz and hardly anyone is talking about it in the marketplace or on social media.

The movie is about how the Indian women's cricket team rose to prominence, and in the trailer, Taapsee can be heard saying that she wants people to be aware of the captain of the Indian women's cricket team, Mithali Raj, and the team. However, it appears that in reality, she could also entice the crowd to know and anticipate the movie.

What do you feel? Will the movie make money at the box office or will it eventually be sold to OTT to recoup its costs?