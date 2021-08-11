Why Jacqueline Fernandez has not been able to achieve success like Katrina Kaif?

Jacqueline Fernandez turns 36 today. This Sri Lankan beauty has made her mark in Bollywood with her good looks and amazing dancing skills. She is one of those actresses from a foreign country who has made a name for themselves in the Hindi film industry where the competition is on another level.

So I couldn't help but draw parallels to the journey of Katrina Kaif. Both these actresses come from different countries, struggled a lot initially mainly because they didn't know the language. But Katrina is now one of the most popular names in Bollywood and has done several successful films.

Jaqueline, on the other hand, has not been able to achieve that level of stardom. Despite being a talented dancer and of course the looks. Maybe because she still struggles with dialogue delivery and her inability to speak fluent Hindi. But the latter is also true for Katrina. So why Jacqueline's story is different from Katrina's? Is it because of the kind of scripts she is choosing?

What are your thoughts on her?