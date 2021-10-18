Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday are more famous than Janhvi Kapoor?

I believe Janhvi Kapoor is famous but not as popular as Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Pandey owing to a lack of excellent film offers or because the audience dislikes her performance, whereas Sara Ali Khan got well-known due to her affair with Kartik Aryan and her work on director Rohit Shetty's Simmba. She is well-known because she worked with one of the leading actors, Ranveer Singh.

People continue to mock Ananya Pandey because of her nepotism, and the most recent was over her struggle to appear on Karan Johar's show Koffee with Karan. She is also well-known because she won best female debutant for her Soty2 film.

Despite being Sri Devi's daughter, Janhvi was unable to attract enough attention.