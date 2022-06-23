Why is Jug Jug Jiyo a complete flop for a few people?
I don't know why people believe in IMDb reviews. People give reviews to those movies that they find easy to understand and entertaining even though that film has nothing but a pointless story and too many songs. Jug Jugg Jiyo belongs to those movies that have playlists you can use at weddings and parties other than that I don't know why people are liking that movie, it's a simple drama film. But again it's people's choice some might like Jug Jugg Jiyo's story therefore they are praising it.