Why 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' is now 'Bhaijaan'?

'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' is one of Salman's most awaited films. Now, for all the Salman Khan fans out there the film title has been changed to 'Bhaijaan' but why? What was wrong with the previous title?

The film stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie and Siddharth. Previously Aayush Sharma was going to be part of the film but due to some reason, he opted out.

As of now, there is no official announcement regarding the same. If you remember, last year there were rumors of the film's title changing but on Salman Khan's birthday, he squashed all those rumors. The shooting for the movie has begun and the fans are expecting the movie to release next year or so. If sources are to be believed then the reason why the movie title is renamed 'Bhaijaan' is because of the affection people have towards Salman. But what do you suspect the reason to be behind filmmakers changing the name of the film all of a sudden? Does it just have to do with the affection people have for Salman or is it more than that?