Why Kabir Singh is extremely toxic!!!

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer 'Kabir Singh' faced a lot of flak when it was released this year and was tagged as 'toxic' too. Reacting to the same, Kiara recently stated in an interview with a daily that everyone is entitled to an opinion and while she does have a personal viewpoint, it is not right for her to judge a character that she is portraying. Kiara stated that as an actress she needed to believe in the thoughts of her character.





I believe that Kabir Singh was extremely toxic. The scene where he actually slaps Preety and says, 'Mere bina teri college me kya aaukat hai, tu bas Kabir Singh ki bandi hai' says about his toxic attitude.